Watertown City School District adds 3 candidates for school board

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District has officially announced three additional candidates running for its school board.

The three candidates will be placed on the May 18, 2021 ballot for the Watertown City School District School Board Elections.

The candidates include:

Ammbrose Souza

Lorie L. Converse

Rande S. Richardson

According to the District, each of the vacant seats on the school board will be a three-year term. Each term is set to begin on July 1, 2021 and end on June 24, 2024.