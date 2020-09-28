Watertown City School District announces intramural fall sports program

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As fall sports have been put on hold in Jefferson County due to COVID-19 concerns, districts are finding new ways to keep students on the fields.

The Watertown City School District has officially launched their intramural sports program for the fall 2020 season. All students in grades 7 through 12 will be eligible to participate.

According to the District, guidelines for the fall program will include students signing up for each day they plan to attend, prohibited use of all on-campus locker rooms, the cleaning of all shared equipment and prohibition of physical touching including high fives.

Watertown released the below video detailing the program with the District’s Athletic Director George Emrich.

The District is offering activities for soccer, swimming, football, cheer and dance, cross-coutry, tenis, basketball and volleyball.

Additionally, WCSD will require all student participants to follow district-wide physical education guidelines. Students must stay 12-feet apart, wear mask and bring their own water bottles.

Students also will also not be allowed to participate if they cannot participate in school PE.

