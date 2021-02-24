Watertown City School District announces newest Hall of Achievement inductees

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The newest inductees to the Watertown City School District’s Hall of Achievement have been announced.

The Watertown City School District announced new inductees to its Hall of Achievement on Wednesday, including nine District alumni. The District has been inducting individuals into the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Achievement since 2001 with 51 previously recognized.

According to the District the Hall’s goal is to highlight the achievements of Watertown High School graduates. Recent nominees were submitted from May through October 2020 and selections were made “based on the demonstration of an outstanding and unique contribution or level of service to

community, profession, or other good cause at the local, regional, national, or international level.”

“During this unprecedented time, it is important for all of us to reflect on and be reminded of

the good in the world,” said Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr. “It is an

honor and a pleasure to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Watertown High School

graduates who have attained a high level of distinction in their personal and/or professional lives.”

The following individuals were inducted into the Hall of Achievement on February 24, 2021. All inductees are accompanied with biographies provided by the Watertown City School District.

Richard A. Dillion, Class of 1946

Mr. Dillin was an American comics artist best known for a l2-year run as an illustrator of the DC Comics superhero-team series Justice League of America. He drew 115 issues from 1968 until his death in 1980. His work included Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and Blackhawk. Eugene M. Renzi, Class of 1948

Dr. Renzi is a retired Watertown obstetrician and gynecologist. After service as an Arm physician, he practiced for more than 40 years, delivering thousands of North Country children. He has been active in various medical and community organizations, several of which he has served in consultant and leadership roles. Alan K. Percy, Class of 1956

Dr. Percy is known internationally for his work and research in the clinical neurosciences.

Having been affiliated with Stanford University, the National Institutes of Health, UCLA

and Baylor College of Medicine, he is currently professor of pediatrics, neurology,

neurobiology, genetics, and psychology and the former head of child neurology at the

University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.



Mary-Margaret Humes, Class of 1972

Ms. Humes is an actress, having made appearances in more than 50 national network

television programs, including six seasons on Warner Bros.’ Dawson’s Creek. She has

guest starred in several shows, including Matlock Murphy Brown, Eeerie, Indiana, Grey’s

Anatomy, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Criminal Minds, as well as a number of

Hallmark Channel television movies.



Mary Gay Scanlon, Class of 1976

Congresswoman Scanlon, an education and human rights advocate and attorney,

currently represents Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District. She was first sworn into

the United States House of Representatives in 2018. She previously served as national

counsel at a major US law firm.



James Berkman, Class of 1978

Mr. Berkman is a nationally recognized leader in the sport of lacrosse and the head

coach of the Salisbury University men’s lacrosse program. In his 33 seasons, he has had

560 wins, the most in NCAA history in any division, including 12 national championships

and is a National Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee.



William A. Cliby, Class of 1979

Dr. Cliby is a gynecologic oncologist, surgical consultant and professor at the Mayo Clinic

College of Medicine and Science. In addition to his clinical practice, he is active in

research and education nationally, including service as a fellowship program director and

as the author of 22O peer-reviewed publications.



Robeft L. Barry, Class of 1981

Mr. Barry is an engineer, inventor, and co-founder/CEO of four medical device

companies. He holds more than 30 patents in the fields of cardiology, radiology,

pulmonology and thoracic surgery.



Maggie Rizer Mehran, Class of 1996

Ms. Rizer Mehran has had an extensive and highly successful modeling career, having

appeared on the covers of major fashion magazines, and walked runways at countless

shows for internationally renowned companies. She has remained active in supporting

and increasing awareness of various charitable causes.

The Watertown City School District previously inducted members into the hall of fame in 2001, 2003, 2005, 2010 and 2014. All are honored with plaques in the lobby of Case Middle School. WCSD shared that the committee is now discussing options to formally recognize inductees later in 2021.

Watertown City School District Distinguished Alumni Hall of Achievement Committee members include Rande Richardson, Kenneth Forbes, Jeri Grant Gosier, Michele Gehring Jeican, Patricia LaBarr, Neicia Smith and Dr. Jason White.