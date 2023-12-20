WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown City School District has appointed Suzanne Wood as the new Assistant Principal at Watertown High School.

In a press release, Wood will take on her new role at a date yet to be determined. She has been with the school for 24 years as an English teacher.

We are delighted to welcome Ms. Suzanne Wood as our new Assistant Principal. Her long-standing commitment to Watertown High School and her exemplary service as an English teacher make her a valuable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to the continued positive impact she will have on our students and staff. Dr. Larry Schmiegel, Superintendent of Schools at the Watertown City School District

The press announcement stated that Wood has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to educational excellence, fostering a passion for literature and language in her students. Her dedication to the school community and proven leadership makes her an ideal candidate for the role of Assistant Principal.