Watertown City School District awarded $750K DoD grant for physical education

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City Schools have been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity.

The Watertown City School District announced on Monday that it has been awarded $750,00 from the DoDEA. This is through a five-year grant that will be used to develop skills and aptitude in physical education and health sciences.

The Superintendent of Schools Patricia LaBarr said in a press release that she is thankful for the resources the grant will be able to provide.

“The Watertown City School District is beyond grateful for being awarded the DoDEA grant for Cyclones Tactical Fitness and Health,” LaBarr said. “This grant focuses on equipping youth with improved fitness, health, wellness, and work/life balance skills. This supports our district’s mission of fostering lifelong learners and responsible citizens.”

The grant will provide Watertown City School District with the college and career-ready resources necessary to successfully expand the district’s STEM programming. The program will specifically work to prepare Watertown’s pre-kindergarten through grade 8 students by providing them with physical education knowledge, skills, and habits, and self-motivational attitudes.

The goal of the program is to promote work-life balance and overall well-being in the students. This will be done by developing engaging lesson plans, focusing on a variety of health topics, professional visits, community engagement events, after-school Tactical Fitness and Health Clubs, and by taking advantage of all of the community’s resources.

In 2020 the DoDEA awarded $22 million through 21 grants which benefited more than 100,000 students across 13 states. More information about the DoDEA Educational Partnership can be found on their website.