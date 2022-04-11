WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District has been awarded for safety measures taken within its school buildings.

WCSD Superintendent Patricia LaBarr has confirmed that the District has earned the Utica National Insurance Group’s School Safety Excellence Award for 2022 at the Titanium with Honors level.

This award is presented every year and recognizes safety efforts taken by school districts as they work to protect students, staff and visitors from any potential threats.

Additionally, the award program has three levels: titanium, platinum and gold, meaning that schools can earn a meritorious distinction by meeting specific criteria. Schools with their own transportation, contract transportation and BOCES are evaluated.

Categories covered include bullying prevention programs and playground safety and are measured by quantifiable surveys.

“The time to address those threats it before a loss happens, which really helps contribute to the safety culture that districts are working towards,” Utica National’s Senior Vice President Brian Saville said in a press release.

Watertown District officials accepted a certificate to commemorate Watertown’s safety and a $500 award for furthering its efforts.

Saville further commented on the award presented to the Watertown City School District.

“Safety and health concerns continue to be a priority in our school districts,” Saville said in a press release. “Districts that go “above and beyond” to provide a safe, healthy and focused culture for learning are to be applauded and we are pleased to count Watertown City School District among them.”

Watertown was one of over 140 school districts and Board of Cooperative Education Services in New York to receive the School Safety Excellence Award.