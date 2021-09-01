Watertown City School District cancels open houses due to COVID-19 spike

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the region, schools are cancelling some events.

On August 30, the Watertown City School District canceled all of its open houses scheduled for schools in the city. According to District administration, this is due to Jefferson County’s recent designation as an area of high community transmission of the coronavirus.

In a message to families on the District’s website, administration stated that they consulted with their medical directors, who agreed on the decision.

The Watertown City School District will reopen for full, in-person instruction on August 7, 2021. Previously, ABC50’s Isabella Colello sat down with WCSD Superintendent Patti LaBarr to discuss the District’s reopening. Watch here.