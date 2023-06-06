WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local schools have made adjustments due to declining air quality in the area.

All outdoor activities have been canceled throughout the Watertown City School District, according to an update on the District’s social media.

All students will have recess and physical education classes indoors and all field trips are canceled. This decision was made in consultation with WSCD medical directors due to the ongoing air quality alert, the update said.

“The Watertown City School District is committed to keeping our students safe and healthy, and we will continue to monitor this environmental alert closely,” officials said in the update.

The District said that more information will be provided as it is made available.

The ongoing air quality alerts were issued Monday evening as smoke from Canadian Wildfires moved south. Air quality alerts are set to expire at midnight on June 7.