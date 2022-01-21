WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although many schools in the North Country were affected by bitter wind chills on Friday morning, one District made changes before students went to sleep last night.

On Thursday night, Watertown City School District Superintendent Patti LaBarr announced that the District would be closed on Friday, January 21.

According to Superintendent LaBarr, this decision was made early due to the anticipated sub-zero wind chills and staffing shortages the district is facing.

Shortly after this announcement, Immaculate Heart Central School, also located in Watertown, announced that the district would also be closed on January 21.

Many other school districts in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties waited until Friday morning to make a decision. Most ran on a two-hour delay, including Jefferson Community College.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for a full list of local closings and delays.