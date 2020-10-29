Watertown City School District confirms 6th student coronavirus case

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District has provided an update regarding COVID-19 in their community.

The Watertown City School District confirmed on October 29, 2020 that a student tested positive for the coronavirus. This was following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.

According to Watertown Superintendent Patricia LaBarr, the District is working with Public Health to perform contact tracing, and extra cleanin has occurred in areas frequented by the student.

The positive COVID-19 case confirmed on October 29, 2020 is the sixth student case, bringing the district wide total to seven.

The Watertown City School District has not provided which school the student attends.

