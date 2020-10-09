Watertown City School District confirms additional case of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District has confirmed that a student has tested positive for the coronavirus.
On October 9, the District confirmed in a press release that an additional student has tested positive. The district in total has confirmed two in-person students testing positive for the coronavirus, as well as two remote students.
WCSD also confirmed that the District working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform proper contact tracing.
Watertown City School District Patricia LaBarr released the following statements:
If you are contacted by Jefferson County Public Health, please follow their recommendations.
The school reopening plan was developed to address potential positive cases.The District
continues to follow the policies and procedures/protocols to ensure the health and safety
of the students and employees. Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures
continue to be in place. Additionally, extra cleaning has occurred in the areas frequented by
the student.
As much as the District is attempting to be completely transparent in this matter, we are
required to protect the privacy rights of our staff and students. The District is not permitted
to release any additional information.
