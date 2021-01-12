Watertown City School District confirms multiple COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District confirmed additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr stated on January 12 that three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the District.

The breakdown of the new cases are as follows.

  • One virtual Watertown High School student
  • One Knickerbocker Elementary staff member
  • One Case Middle School staff member

Superintendent LaBarr confirmed that the District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Those who are identified as close contacts to positive cases will either be notified the District or Public Health.

As of January 12, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Watertown City School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Knickerbocker Elementary426
North Elementary358
Ohio Elementary 426
Sherman Elementary314
Starbuck Elementary011
Harold T. Wiley Intermediate8212
Case Middle School8210
Watertown High School9615
Total62

