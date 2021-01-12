Watertown City School District confirms multiple COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District confirmed additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr stated on January 12 that three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the District.

The breakdown of the new cases are as follows.

One virtual Watertown High School student

One Knickerbocker Elementary staff member

One Case Middle School staff member

Superintendent LaBarr confirmed that the District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Those who are identified as close contacts to positive cases will either be notified the District or Public Health.

As of January 12, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Watertown City School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Knickerbocker Elementary 4 2 6 North Elementary 3 5 8 Ohio Elementary 4 2 6 Sherman Elementary 3 1 4 Starbuck Elementary 0 1 1 Harold T. Wiley Intermediate 8 2 12 Case Middle School 8 2 10 Watertown High School 9 6 15 Total 62

LATEST STORIES: