Watertown City School District confirms remote student tests positive for coronavirus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District has confirmed and additional case of COVID-19.

Watertown City School District reported on October 15, 2020 that a remote student has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the district, this student is fully remote ad has not been present in any of the district building.

According to the District, they are currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform full contact tracing.

This is the fifth case of COVID-19 confirmed throughout the Watertown City School District.

