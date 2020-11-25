Watertown City School District confirms student COVID-19 case at intermediate school

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District has provided an update regarding a positive case of COVID-19.

Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr alerted the community on Tuesday evening that a student at the H.T. Wiley Intermediate School tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Superintendent LaBarr this was following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.

Superintendent LaBarr confirmed that the student who tested positive was not present in school when contagious.

Additionally, the District is working with Public Health to perform contact tracing.

As of November 25, 13 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Watertown City School District. Nine of these have been in students and four in teachers or staff.

LATEST STORIES: