Watertown City School District confirms student COVID-19 case Tuesday

photo: Watertown City School District

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District confirmed an additional COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

Watertown Superintendent Patricia LaBarr confirmed on Tuesday that a student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Superintendent LaBarr, the student attends Ohio Street Elementary School.

The Watertown City School District is currently fully-remote through February 2, 2021. However, the District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.

The following statistics are the most current regarding COVID-19 cases in the District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Knickerbocker Elementary527
North Elementary369
Ohio Street Elementary538
Sherman Elementary314
Starbuck Elementary011
Harold T. Wiley Intermediate8412
Case Middle School8311
Watertown High School11718
Total70

