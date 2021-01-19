Watertown City School District confirms student COVID-19 case Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District confirmed an additional COVID-19 case on Tuesday.
Watertown Superintendent Patricia LaBarr confirmed on Tuesday that a student has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to Superintendent LaBarr, the student attends Ohio Street Elementary School.
The Watertown City School District is currently fully-remote through February 2, 2021. However, the District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.
The following statistics are the most current regarding COVID-19 cases in the District.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases
|Total
|Knickerbocker Elementary
|5
|2
|7
|North Elementary
|3
|6
|9
|Ohio Street Elementary
|5
|3
|8
|Sherman Elementary
|3
|1
|4
|Starbuck Elementary
|0
|1
|1
|Harold T. Wiley Intermediate
|8
|4
|12
|Case Middle School
|8
|3
|11
|Watertown High School
|11
|7
|18
|Total
|70