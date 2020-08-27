Watertown City School District Hall of Achievement continues to accept nominations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District has announced that the timeframe for candidate nominations for their Hall of Achievement has been extended.

According to the district, The Hall of Achievement helps to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Watertown High School graduates. It honors “those who have attained a high level of

distinction in their lives and provide positive role models for students of the District.”

Since its inception in 2001, 51 graduates have been inducted, the last group being recognized in 2014.

“COVID-19 understandably made our work especially challenging,” said Committee Chair Rande Richardson. “We believe that remaining flexible while extending the time period will help ensure that everyone interested in participating has the opportunity, Also, by moving the induction event to late next spring we are hopeful that we will be able to celebrate the new inductees in person.”

The nominee must have graduated from Watertown High School at least ten years prior to nomination. Nominations must be submitted to the committee by Friday October 30, 2020.

Members of the committee include Rande Richardson, Kenneth Forbes, Jeri Gosier, Michelle Gravelle, Michele Jeican, Patricia LaBarr, Neicia Smith and Jason White.

Nominations forms can be found on the WCSD website or by contacting the District office.

