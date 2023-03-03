WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The extensive nine-month search for the next Watertown City School District Superintendent is over.

The District’s Board of Education announced on March 2 that Dr. Larry Schmiegal will fulfill the role of Superintendent of Schools. The District has not had a permanent leader since former Superintendent Patti LaBarr retired last school year.”

“When Patti left, we knew we had to find somebody who could do the good work she had been doing for the District,” Board of Education President Jason Harrington said. “Nine months is a long time, and I appreciate the public’s patience, but we, after an exhaustive search, we have the right man for the job.”

Dr. Larry Schmiegal is currently a high school principal at Monroe County School District in Key West, Florida. He previously served as an administrator in the Syracuse City School District and Oswego City School District.

Harrington said he thinks Schmiegal will bring a new perspective to the District.

“Larry, being a world traveler, and not just a product of the North Country, he has experienced different things. I think that those experiences will lead him to approach the role of superintendent in a different way,” Harrington expressed.

But because this was no easy job to fill, community feedback was highly prioritized. Schmiegal was one of three candidates considered for the role. He was chosen following numerous community and stakeholder sessions.

“He was wonderful with the teachers and arguably most important, he was great with the students,” Harrington added. “At the end of the day, that’s who we’re all looking out for.”

Which lead Harrington to say, that the District is in good hands.

“The community should be excited because we have someone coming into the role of superintendent at the peak of his career,” Harrington said. “He’s going to do wonderful things.”

Dr. Larry Schmiegal is set to start in his role on May 1, 2023. In the coming months, he is set to work with WCSD Interim Superintendent Roger Adams to ensure a smooth transition.