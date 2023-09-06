WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown City School District has decided to join a class-action lawsuit against social media companies such as Twitter/X, TikTok, Meta, and other social media companies.

The school board voted in favor of the lawsuit because of the continued mental health crises in which social media has allegedly contributed to.

School districts have been forced to take money from their budgets and devote it to mental health programs and educational campaigns.

The district won’t have to pay anything if the lawsuit is unsuccessful. Around 200 schools have joined the lawsuit as of July of this year.