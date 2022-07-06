WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New interim leadership has been announced for the Watertown City School District.

According to WCSD District Clerk Michelle Gravelle, James Kettrick is set to assume the role of interim superintendent this fall. This is in light of District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr’s recent retirement.

Kettrick previously worked at the Indian River Central School District as a former science teacher, coach, high school principal and superintendent before retiring in 2018.

Because Kettrick is assuming an interim role, the WCSD Board of Education is currently working with Jefferson- Lewis BOCES District Superintendent Stephen Todd on a superintendent search. Updates will be issued as information is provided.

Kettrick will assume his new role on September 1, 2022.