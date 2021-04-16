Watertown City School District proposes $13M capital project for improvements at main campus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District has launched a multi-million dollar capital project that focusing on infrastructure and safety.
Through a project with a proposed cost of $13 million, the Watertown City School District has proposed facility improvements. This work will include improvements, renovation and modernizations on the Districts main campus, including the intermediate, middle and high school.
According to project organizers, goals of this project will include improving safety and security for students, renovating existing infrastructure and modernizing education.
Additionally, as the project is expected to cost $13 million, the District confirmed that the project is “tax neutral,” resulting in no increased local taxes. This is allowed due to paid off bonds from previous projects the District led. This Capital project is expected to be financed over 15 years by utilized retiring debt.
Specific work for the three schools is outlined below.
H.T. Wiley Intermediate School
- Stair to play field reconfiguration of asphalt drive to the Storage Buildings.
- Heating and ventilation upgrades in gym, science rooms, basement
- Ventilation improvements in art spaces, special education, and common spaces.
- Incorporating air conditioning at the data closets
- Replace mechanical equipment at the end of its useful life; pool filters, pool pump and undersized
air-cooled chiller
- Reconfigure “open plan” rooms at the lower level
- Reconstruct atrium flashing
- Address accessibility to the lower level Gymnasium
- Elevator upgrades
- Replace select exterior doors and frames.
- Upgrade selective plumbing fixtures and fittings
- Repair and patch of the exterior masonry and precast concrete
Case Middle School
- Replace failing natural gas domestic water heaters
- Address persistent leaking at Media Center’s large skylight
- Replace existing classroom, corridor and exterior light fixtures with energy efficient LED models
- Replace select exterior doors and frames
Watertown High School
- Add parking lot site lighting
- Address site storm drain issues at front and at receiving courtyard
- Replace all pneumatic mechanical system controls with direct-digital controls
- Adding “hardened” window and door openings, provide “space lockdown” features in cafeteria
- Replace original roof drams ad associated piping
- Replace roof over auditorium
- Replace wood telescoping bleachers in gym with handicap accessible model
- Renovate select spaces to meet current program needs
- Replace select interior doors, frames and glazing to improve handicap accessibility
- Replace select exterior doors and frames
- Repair and patch exterior masonry
To address this project, the District will host two virtual sessions to allow for community input.The first will be held on April 12, and the second on May 4, both at 5:30 p.m.
The Watertown City School District will host voting on the $13 million Capital Project on May 18, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.