Watertown City School District proposes $13M capital project for improvements at main campus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District has launched a multi-million dollar capital project that focusing on infrastructure and safety.

Through a project with a proposed cost of $13 million, the Watertown City School District has proposed facility improvements. This work will include improvements, renovation and modernizations on the Districts main campus, including the intermediate, middle and high school.

According to project organizers, goals of this project will include improving safety and security for students, renovating existing infrastructure and modernizing education.

Additionally, as the project is expected to cost $13 million, the District confirmed that the project is “tax neutral,” resulting in no increased local taxes. This is allowed due to paid off bonds from previous projects the District led. This Capital project is expected to be financed over 15 years by utilized retiring debt.

Specific work for the three schools is outlined below.

H.T. Wiley Intermediate School

Stair to play field reconfiguration of asphalt drive to the Storage Buildings.

Heating and ventilation upgrades in gym, science rooms, basement

Ventilation improvements in art spaces, special education, and common spaces.

Incorporating air conditioning at the data closets

Replace mechanical equipment at the end of its useful life; pool filters, pool pump and undersized

air-cooled chiller

air-cooled chiller Reconfigure “open plan” rooms at the lower level

Reconstruct atrium flashing

Address accessibility to the lower level Gymnasium

Elevator upgrades

Replace select exterior doors and frames.

Upgrade selective plumbing fixtures and fittings

Repair and patch of the exterior masonry and precast concrete

Case Middle School

Replace failing natural gas domestic water heaters

Address persistent leaking at Media Center’s large skylight

Replace existing classroom, corridor and exterior light fixtures with energy efficient LED models

Replace select exterior doors and frames

Watertown High School

Add parking lot site lighting

Address site storm drain issues at front and at receiving courtyard

Replace all pneumatic mechanical system controls with direct-digital controls

Adding “hardened” window and door openings, provide “space lockdown” features in cafeteria

Replace original roof drams ad associated piping

Replace roof over auditorium

Replace wood telescoping bleachers in gym with handicap accessible model

Renovate select spaces to meet current program needs

Replace select interior doors, frames and glazing to improve handicap accessibility

Replace select exterior doors and frames

Repair and patch exterior masonry

To address this project, the District will host two virtual sessions to allow for community input.The first will be held on April 12, and the second on May 4, both at 5:30 p.m.

The Watertown City School District will host voting on the $13 million Capital Project on May 18, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.