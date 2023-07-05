WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many Watertown schools will have new principals next fall.

The Watertown City School District has appointed new principals at Watertown High School, H.T. Wiley Intermediate School and Starbuck Elementary School, according to a press release from the District sent on June 5.

Effective July 22, Chad Fairchild will become the next principal at H.T. Wiley Intermediate School. He previously served as the Watertown High School Principal.

“I am honored to join the H.T. Wiley Intermediate School community and work alongside

dedicated educators and staff,” said Mr. Fairchild in the press release. “I am committed to building upon the school’s strong foundation and ensuring that every student receives an exceptional education that prepares them for success in the future.”

Watertown’s new Superintendent Dr. Larry Schmiegel commented on Fairchild’s appointment in the press release.

“Mr. Fairchild has a proven ability to inspire students, engage families, and lead with integrity. He brings valuable experience and a fresh perspective to H.T. Wiley Intermediate School. We are confident that Mr. Fairchild will build upon the school’s achievements and continue to elevate the learning experience for our students,” Dr. Schmiegel said.

In Fairchild’s place, the WCSD appointed Leslie Atkinson as the interim high school principal. Atkinson was the former high school principal and the District said this decision was made to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Her appointment is also effective July 22.

The District has also appointed Thomas Nabinger as the new principal at Starbuck Elementary School. Nabinger previously served as the principal on special assignment at Watertown High School.

“I am honored to join the Starbuck Elementary School community and serve as its Principal,”

said Mr. Nabinger in the press release. “I am committed to building upon the school’s strong foundation and collaborating with the staff, families, and community to create a student-centered learning environment that promotes academic growth and social-emotional well-being.”

Dr. Schmiegel also commented on this decision.

“Mr. Nabinger has a wealth of experience, instructional expertise, and a deep commitment to student success. He has a proven track record of inspiring students, fostering a positive school culture, and supporting the professional growth of teachers. We are confident that Mr. Nabinger will lead Starbuck Elementary School with dedication and excellence,” Schmiegel said.

His appointment will take effect on Thursday, July 6.

The Watertown City School District Board of Education is also scheduled to have a “Reorganizational Meeting” on July 5 at 4 p.m. The full agenda can be read below: