Watertown City School District remote student tests positive for coronavirus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District provided and update on Tuesday regarding a positive COVID-19 case.
Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr informed the community on December 1 that a remote student tested positive for the coronavirus. This announcement was made following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.
According to Superintendent LaBarr the student has tested positive is fully remote and has not been in physical attendance in any of the school buildings.
The District is also working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.
As of December 1, 14 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Watertown City School District. Ten of these have been in students and four in teachers or staff.
