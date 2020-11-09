Watertown City School District reports new student COVID-19 case Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District is providing an update regarding COVID-19 throughout the community.

Watertown City School District has announced that a student has tested positive for the coronavirus. This announcement was following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.

According to WCSD Superintendent Patricia LaBarr, the district is working with Public Health to perform contact tracing. Areas frequented by the student are being disinfected and cleaned.

The positive COVID-19 case confirmed on November 9, 2020 is the ninth student case, bringing the district wide total to eleven cases.

