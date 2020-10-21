Watertown City School District staff member tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown City School District received confirmation on October 21 that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district is working with Jefferson County Public Health, which is performing contact tracing to identify anyone who came into close contact with the individual who tested positive. The school is encouraging anyone contacted by Jefferson County Public Health to follow their recommendations.

In a press release, WCSD Superintendent Patricia LaBarr stated that the school reopening plan was developed to address potential positive COVID-19 cases. Which school the staff member worked at was not included in the release and the district is not releasing any additional information due to privacy rights.

