Watertown City School District student, employee positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District confirmed additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

According to Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr, two new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the District. LaBarr stated that an employee from Ohio Street Elementary and a student from Watertown High School both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Superintendent LaBarr confirmed that the District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Those who are identified as close contacts to positive cases will either be notified the District or Public Health.

As of January 12, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Watertown City School District.