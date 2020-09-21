Third student at Watertown City School District tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A student in the Watertown City School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

Watertown City School District announced on September 21, 2020 the recent update. The case confirmed represents the third case within the district.

The district stated the following in a press release:

“The District is working in collaboration with jefferson County Public Health, which is

currently performing the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols. The contact

tracing process identifies anyone who comes into close contact with someone who has

COVID-19. Contact tracing slows the spread of COVID-19 and helps protect you, your

family, and our community. If you are contacted by jefferson County Public Health, please

follow their recommendations.

The school reopening plan was developed to address potential positive cases. The District

continues to follow the policies and procedures/protocols to ensure the health and safety

of the students and employees. Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures

continue to be in place. Additionally, extra cleaning has occurred in the areas frequented by

the student.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.