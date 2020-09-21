Third student at Watertown City School District tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A student in the Watertown City School District has tested positive for COVID-19.
Watertown City School District announced on September 21, 2020 the recent update. The case confirmed represents the third case within the district.
The district stated the following in a press release:
“The District is working in collaboration with jefferson County Public Health, which is
currently performing the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols. The contact
tracing process identifies anyone who comes into close contact with someone who has
COVID-19. Contact tracing slows the spread of COVID-19 and helps protect you, your
family, and our community. If you are contacted by jefferson County Public Health, please
follow their recommendations.
The school reopening plan was developed to address potential positive cases. The District
continues to follow the policies and procedures/protocols to ensure the health and safety
of the students and employees. Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures
continue to be in place. Additionally, extra cleaning has occurred in the areas frequented by
the student.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Protesters ‘wake up’ GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham at his home after he says he’ll confirm Trump SCOTUS pick
- Photos: 27 unopened coffins unearthed at Egypt’s Saqqara pyramid
- US Marshals recover 35 missing Ohio children
- Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at the Supreme Court; U.S. Capitol
- Amazon series ‘Modern Love’ begins filming in Capital Region
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.