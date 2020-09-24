Watertown City School District Superintendent addresses concerns following COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City School District has confirmed multiple cases of COVID-19 in students, both remote and in-person hybrid.

This has led to concerns both within the schools and outside community.

However, Superintendent Patti LaBarr is focusing on transparency and the crucial steps the district is taking to protect students, staff and families.

According to LaBarr, many parents have raised concerns regarding both why the district must report remote cases.

LaBarr stated that all remote and hybrid positive COVID-19 cases will be reported to the community in the form of a press release to ensure proper communication and transparency.

Superintendent LaBarr also discussed the recent publication from the Jefferson County Department of Public Health and how the district handles each positive case, or if COVID-19 symptoms are presented during the school day.

The updated flow chart on DOH COVID-19 case management is included below:

Bringing it back to the basics, she reminded all of the importance of hand washing, social distancing wearing face coverings.

The full interview and discussion with the Watertown City School District Superintendent can be viewed at the top of this article.

