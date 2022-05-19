WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — School officials from the Watertown City School District have addressed the media in regards to rumors circulating on social media.

This was through a press release issued by Watertown Superintendent Patricia LaBarr on Wednesday night.

According to LaBarr, rumors regarding a recent bed bug infestation have been spread online and intensified on social media. LaBarr said reports were inaccurate and the District does not have a bed bug problem.

Additionally, LaBarr added that stories and commentary regarding racially hostile environments in the District have also been made. She said that these stories have “further caused division” through the Watertown schools.

LaBarr concluded by asking media, social media users and citizens to “be responsible and mature” online.

“We need to come together as a community in order to return to a calm and focused educational environment for the sake of our children,” LaBarr expressed.

Superintendent LaBarr’s full statement regarding these issues can be read below: