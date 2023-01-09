WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Community members will have the opportunity to meet final candidates for the Watertown City School District superintendent position.

The District is set to host three community sessions in the Watertown High School auditorium on Thursday, January 19 for each of the three candidates, according to a press release from the District.

The three finalists for this role include Robert Finster, Tom Jennings and Larry Schmiegel.

In each session, participants will be able to ask candidates questions and provide written feedback to the Board of Education. Feedback will be used by the Board to help make a final decision.

The schedule for the sessions is listed below:

Robert Finster: 6:15 p.m.

Tom Jennings: 7:15 p.m.

Larry Schmiegel: 8:15 p.m.

All sessions will be open to the public.