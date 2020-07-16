Watertown City School District Superintendent on school reopening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District has released an online voluntary survey for parents and community members regarding the reopening of schools.

Superintendent Patricia LaBarr is focusing on the necessary components of reopening and asking for family and community input.

According to Superintendent LaBarr, the district formed a task force team in March 2020 when the schools first closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been thoughtful and have been working on that team since March,” said Superintendent LaBarr. “When you’re talking about safety, there is no room for error.”

The Watertown City School District has eight separate school buildings, ranging rom grades Kindergarten to Grade 12. They have been asked to put together a reopening plan for each building.

The final deadline for these plans are July 31 and the online survey can be found on the WCSD website.

