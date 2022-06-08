WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr is retiring from the school system.

This is after LaBarr’s 35-year career in the Watertown District. Throughout her time she has held many roles including elementary school teacher and principal before becoming superintendent in 2017.

LaBarr’s retirement was publicly announced at the District’s Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

A date for when LaBarr will officially depart the Watertown Schools has yet to be announced.