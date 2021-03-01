Watertown City School District to accept petitions for 2021 Board of Education election

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Petitions will be accepted soon for the 2021 Watertown City School District Board of Education Election.

The Watertown City School District confirmed on Monday that petitions for Board of Education candidate seeking a spot on the ballot for the 2021 election will be ready for pick up beginning March 15, 2021.

According to District Clerk Michelle Gravelle, there are three seats open on the Board of Education. Each term is three-years, beginning July 1, 2021.

Each petition submitted to the District Clerk must bear a minimum of 100 valid signatures.

Individuals must meet the following qualifications to petition for the Board of Education:

18 years of age or older

U.S. citizen

New York State resident and resident of the Watertown City School District for a minimum of one year

Candidates are prohibited, at the same time, to hold the office of board member and any other city office, except policeman or fireman

Qualified voters in the Watertown City School District

Petitions for the Watertown City School District Board of Education can be picked up at the District Clerk’s Office at 1351 Washington Street beginning March 15, 2021. All petitions must be submitted by 5 p.m. on April 27, 2021.

The 2021 Board of Education Election will be held on May 18, 2021.