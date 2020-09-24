Watertown City School District to host free flu vaccine drive-thru clinic for employees and their families

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As concerns rise regarding the upcoming flu season, Watertown City School District is urging all employees to receive the annual flu vaccine.

In partnership with local pharmacy Kinney Drugs, the District is scheduled to host a free flu vaccine clinic on October 1, 2020. The clinic will be a drive-thru style to encourage social distancing and avoid congregation.

Flu vaccines will be available for district employees and their families.

The clinic will be offered at Watertown High School, after school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All interested participants are encouraged to fill out a screening and consent form prior to attending. The form can be found on the Watertown City School District website.

