Watertown City School District will resume hybrid instruction on February 1

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown City School District will return to a hybrid model of instruction beginning on February 1.

According to a notice posted on the school’s website, the district will continue to work with Jefferson County Public Health , North Country Family Health and medical directors from Samaritan Medical Center.

The district released a chart showing its COVID-19 case numbers since the start of the school year on September 8. The total percentage rate of confirmed cases collectively over the past five months is also reflected in the chart below. The data has been recorded daily with the New York State Department of Health.

Building Students (3,983) Staff (673) Total (4,656) Case Middle School 11 3 14 Knickerbocker Elementary 5 2 7 North Elementary 5 7 12 Ohio Elementary 6 4 10 Sherman Elementary 4 1 5 Starbuck Elementary 0 1 1 Wiley Intermediate 11 4 15 Watertown High School 15 8 23 District Totals 57 30 87 Percentage 1.4% 4.5% 1.9%

Watertown City School District is considering increasing the number of in-person students on either February 22 or March 1. Plans are underway to have more remote students transition to the hybrid model on these dates.