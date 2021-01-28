Watertown City School District will resume hybrid instruction on February 1

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

photo: Watertown City School District

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown City School District will return to a hybrid model of instruction beginning on February 1.

According to a notice posted on the school’s website, the district will continue to work with Jefferson County Public Health , North Country Family Health and medical directors from Samaritan Medical Center.

The district released a chart showing its COVID-19 case numbers since the start of the school year on September 8. The total percentage rate of confirmed cases collectively over the past five months is also reflected in the chart below. The data has been recorded daily with the New York State Department of Health.

BuildingStudents (3,983)Staff (673)Total (4,656)
Case Middle School11314
Knickerbocker Elementary527
North Elementary5712
Ohio Elementary6410
Sherman Elementary415
Starbuck Elementary011
Wiley Intermediate11415
Watertown High School15823
District Totals573087
Percentage1.4%4.5%1.9%

Watertown City School District is considering increasing the number of in-person students on either February 22 or March 1. Plans are underway to have more remote students transition to the hybrid model on these dates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story