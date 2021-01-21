Watertown City Schools, IHC confirm new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two school districts in Watertown confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Both Watertown City School District and Immaculate Heart Central School alerted the community on Wednesday of new positive COVID-19 cases affecting students and staff.

Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr confirmed that a student from North Elementary, a student from Case Middle School and a student from Watertown High School all tested positive for the coronavirus.

LaBarr confirmed that the District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.

As of January 21, the following COVID-19 data is the most current for the Watertown City School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Knickerbocker Elementary 5 2 7 North Elementary 4 6 10 Ohio Street Elementary 5 3 8 Sherman Elementary 3 1 4 Starbuck Elementary 0 1 1 Harold T. Wiley Intermediate 8 4 12 Case Middle School 10 3 13 Watertown High School 12 8 20 Total 75

Additionally on Wednesday, Immaculate Heart Central Principal Daniel Charlebois confirmed that a staff member at the Junior/ Senior High School tested positive for the virus.

According to Charlesbois, the staff member has not been at school, resulting in no risk of exposure to students or staff members.