WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A leader for STEM education in the Watertown City School District has been chosen to join a global council.

The STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice, a network of global Ecosystems, confirmed that Watertown City School District’s STEM Programs Director Lisa Blank has been chosen to serve on the first Leadership Coordination Council.

This group will help lead a global movement of leaders improving student learning, specifically in science, technology, engineering and math. The council will also be responsible for supporting 94 communities around the world working to improve STEM opportunities.

According to the Watertown City School District, Blank was selected following a rigorous application process. Blank has been a leader of the North Country STEM Learning Network for five years.

She was highlighted for supporting educators statewide and regionally with a special focus on Project Based Learning, engineering design, computer science and robotics.

Additionally, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Blank worked with community leaders to coordinate production and led a group of educators and students in designated and 3D printing face shield components.

“We are thrilled that Lisa Blank was chosen to join the first LC2 to guide the SLECoP,” CEO of the Teaching Institute of Excellence in STEM Founder and CEO Jan Morrison said in a press release. “We look forward to their thought leadership to provide more best practices and learning opportunities for mobilizing entire communities to work to improve STEM opportunities for all.”

With her role on the council, Blank said she plans to focus on equity in access to STEM by expanding access and opportunities in the field that are engaging and relevant.

“Through my work with the LC2 leadership team, I will strive to expand and strengthen the international STEM network through STEM Learning Ecosystems,” Blank said. “Leveraging the power of this vast network of community leaders, educators, and business partners, we will ensure that high-quality STEM learning experiences are accessible to all students, equipping them with essential skills to solve big problems today and in the future.”

In addition to Blank, 16 other members will join the SLECoP Leadership Coordination Council, representing multiple regions in the state of Pennsylvania, Indiana, North Carolina, Arizona, Michigan, Chicago, IL, multiple regions in New York, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida, Mexico, British Columbia, Canada, and Israel.