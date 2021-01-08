Watertown City Schools switch to remote instruction through Feb. 1 as COVID-19 cases surge

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City School District provided an update to the community on Friday regarding changes to instruction.
Following a surge of COVID-19 cases in the community, Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr announced that the District students will switch to remote instruction immediately. This change will remain in effect through February 1, 2021.
However, LaBarr shared that all District staff and faculty will be required to report to their respective school building during this switch.
According to LaBarr, “the decision to close schools was not made lightly. Watertown has decided that closing school for all students was a necessary precaution to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 throughout our District and community.”
This is the first instance where the Watertown City School District has transitioned any of the schools exclusively to remote instruction since school returned in the fall of 2020.
Additionally on Friday, the District confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases.
As of January 8, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Watertown City School District.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases
|Total
|Knickerbocker Elementary
|4
|1
|5
|North Elementary
|3
|4
|7
|Ohio Street Elementary
|2
|2
|4
|Sherman Elementary
|3
|1
|4
|Starbuck Elementary
|0
|1
|1
|Harold T. Wiley Intermediate
|7
|4
|11
|Case Middle School
|7
|0
|7
|Watertown High School
|7
|5
|12
|Total
|51
These changes were announced on January 8, 2021.
