Watertown City Schools switch to remote instruction through Feb. 1 as COVID-19 cases surge

photo: Watertown City School District

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City School District provided an update to the community on Friday regarding changes to instruction.

Following a surge of COVID-19 cases in the community, Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr announced that the District students will switch to remote instruction immediately. This change will remain in effect through February 1, 2021.

However, LaBarr shared that all District staff and faculty will be required to report to their respective school building during this switch.

According to LaBarr, “the decision to close schools was not made lightly. Watertown has decided that closing school for all students was a necessary precaution to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 throughout our District and community.”

This is the first instance where the Watertown City School District has transitioned any of the schools exclusively to remote instruction since school returned in the fall of 2020.

Additionally on Friday, the District confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases.

As of January 8, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Watertown City School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Knickerbocker Elementary415
North Elementary347
Ohio Street Elementary224
Sherman Elementary314
Starbuck Elementary011
Harold T. Wiley Intermediate7411
Case Middle School707
Watertown High School7512
Total51

These changes were announced on January 8, 2021.

