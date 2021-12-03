Watertown Comic Con returning in 2022

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A comic convention will be returning to Watertown for the second consecutive year.

The streets of Waretown are likely to see superheroes, sci-fi characters next summer as the North Country Comic Convention will be returning to the region in June 2021. The two-day convention will be held at the Watertown Municipal Arena.

The city’s regional comic con was renamed the North Country Comic Convention after a successful first year in 2021. The first convention brought celebrities and fans from the U.S. and Canada to Watertown. According to Nococon organizers, the 2022 convention is expected to grow in size from the first year.

“The Arena is a great venue for a summer comic con. It’s got the space we need to put on a really outstanding show,” Organizer James McKay stated in a press release. “We’ve already got talent booked from as close as Upstate to as far as Washington State coming in, and we’re still adding more guests.”

Organizers also said that the 2022 event will feature more crafters, artists, live gaming and interactive entertainment. There will also be art show competitions for illustrators and photographers.

The North Country Comic Convention will be held on June 11 and June 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an exclusive After Party for guests, VIPs and a small group of attendees on Saturday, June 11.

Tickets will go on sale in March 2022.