Watertown community celebrates German-American Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The German flag is now flying over the city of Watertown.

Across the world, October 6 is observed as German-American Day as this marks the day the first Germans arrived in the United States in 1683. To honor this history, and celebrate those who live in the North Country, October 7 was proclaimed as Watertown’s German-American Day by Mayor Jeffrey Smith.

Joining Mayor Smith in front of Watertown’s City Hall on Thursday were members of Watertown’s German-American club, as they raised the German flag. Here, Mayor Smith read the German-American Day proclamation.

“Whereas today, more than 60 million Americans trace a part of their ancestry in German, and the songs and daughters have served this City and community generously over the years in all fields […] I call upon all citizens to recognize the vital role German-Americans have played in the development of our City and nation,” Mayor Smith

Helping Mayor Smith raise the flag was Barbara Eddy, the current president of Watertown’s German-American Club. Following the ceremony, Eddy reflected on her German ancestry.

“I am the first generation coming over here. My family still lives in Germany,” Eddy said. “I came over here actually as a military bride.”

Now as the current president of Watertown’s German-American Club, Eddy said this day is a way to honor their roots as many members of the club have been in the North Country for several decades.

“It’s a nice gesture that helping us remember that we have a pretty big German community in this area,” Eddy noted. “There’s a lot of comraderies, we do a lot of activities and we love speaking German and holding on to some of that ancestry.”

Eddy also stated that this ceremony and day of celebration have been taking place since the 1950s. She said this is something the group hopes will continue on for years to come.

The German flag will continue to fly over Watertown’s City Hall for one week.