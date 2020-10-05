Watertown community members hold rally on Public Square for republican party

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the Watertown community showed their support for the Republican party on Monday.
A group gathered on Watertown’s Public Square during a rally on October 5 to show their support for President Donald Trump and local republican candidates.
Joining members of the local community were Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Assemblyman Mark Walczyk. The two both addressed the group to voice their support President Donald Trump’s second term.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tennessee man accused of traveling to WV for sex with a teen
- Congresswoman visits Fort Drum to witness Mountain Peak training
- How you can get paid $1,000 to binge-watch horror movies on Halloween
- U of R alumni awarded 2020 Nobel Prize for developing treatments against hepatitis
- UPDATE: 2 officers, multiple people shot in Pine Bluff, sources say