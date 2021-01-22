Watertown confirms multiple Intermediate School, High School students positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City School District confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases right before the weekend.

Watertown City School District Patricia LaBarr alerted the community on Friday afternoon that four students tested positive for the coronavirus. LaBarr confirmed that two of these student attend H.T. Wiley Intermediate School and two attend Watertown High School.

According to Superintendent LaBarr, the District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to peform contact tracing.

The Watertown City School District is currently following remote instruction through February 2, 2021.

The following data is the most current regarding COVID-19 cases within the Watertown City School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Knickerbocker Elementary527
North Elementary4610
Ohio Street Elementary6410
Sherman Elementary415
Starbuck Elementary011
Harold T. Wiley Intermediate10414
Case Middle School10313
Watertown High School14822
82

