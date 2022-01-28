WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A member of Watertown’s City Council will begin hosting community discussions next month.

Watertown Councilwoman Sarah Compo Pierce has announced that she will host a “Community Office Hours” event on February 16 at Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library. According to Council Woman Compoe Pierce, this will be an “informal event” for residents to share concerns and ideas.

“As members of City Council, we have a responsibility to be accessible to those we serve,” Councilwoman Compo Pierce said in a press release. “This event will provide an opportunity for residents to visit with me, one-on-one and share their feedback, as well as ask questions about the City of Watertown.”

The Councilwoman confirmed that this will be the first in a series of community events she is planning to host. She added that in the future, she is looking to host events in various neighborhoods in Watertown.

Appointments are not required for Compo Pierce’s Community Office Hours. The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Flower Memorial Library’s South Reading room. Library COVID-19 protocols must be followed.