Watertown couple arrested for possessing illegal Glock on I-81

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown couple was arrested earlier this week for possessing illegal firearms.

New York State Police confirmed the arrest of both Tyrease P. Kimmons, 22, and Elaine M. Permillion, 31, both from Watertown. The pair were arrested following a traffic stop on I-81.

According to State Police, on September 22, troopers stopped a 2010 Dodge Charger for a traffic violation. During an interview with the driver, troopers learned that the operator, Kimmons, was currently on federal probation for weapons trafficking as a result of a 2019 ATF investigation and arrest.

Kimmons provided consent for troopers to search his vehicle, where a loaded 9mm Glock 17 pistol was located in the center console.

State police arrested Kimmons on charges for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a “C” felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a “D” felony, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm, an “E” felony.

The passenger in the vehicle, Permillion, was also arrested for Criminal Possession of a Firearm, an “E” Felony. Permillion was released on an appearance ticket.