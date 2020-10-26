Watertown crow hazing to continue Monday and Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Annual crow hazing will continue this week in the city of Watertown.
According to the City of Watertown, Wildlife Biologists from Loomacres Wildlife Management will continue efforts to haze crow flocks within the city limits. These efforts will occur in the evenings on October 26 and October 27.
Loomacres Wildlife Managements utilizes a variety of harassment methods to attempt crow dispersal, aiming to scare crows with loud noises and flashing lights. This includes the use of pyrotechnics, lasers and air rifles.
Additionally, the City is encouraging residents to reports crow flock sightings in neighborhoods. Citizens are urged to report location, estimated size, dates and times of sightings.
Crow activities can b reported online at the Loomacres’ reporting page.
