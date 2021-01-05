Watertown crow hazing to continue on Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Crow hazing is scheduled to continue this week.

The City of Watertown has announced that crow hazing efforts will continue. Wildlife biologists from the City’s crow hazing contractor, Loomacres Wildlife Management will work to minimize the nuisance crow flocks on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

According to the City, Wildlife Biologists will use harassment methods to disperse crows. These methods include pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices. Many of these produce loud noises and light to frighten the birds.

Additionally, to help control the nuisance crows, residents of the City of Watertown are encouraged to report crow flock sightings. Reports should include the location, estimated size, dates and times of the flock sighting in specific neighborhoods.

The City stated that Loomacres relies on publicly submitted information to identify major roost locations and target hazing efforts.

Sightings can be reported on the Loomacres’ reporting page.

