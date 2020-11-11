Watertown crow hazing to continue this week, residents encouraged to report flock sightings

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown is working to mitigate impacts of nuisance crows.

The City of Watertown is working alongside Loomacres Wildlife Management Wildlife Biologists to continue efforts to haze crow flocks within the city. These harassment efforts for the year began earlier this fall, and have scheduled additional dates this week.

Loomacres is scheduled to continue their efforts during the evening hours of November 12 and November 13, 2020.

These methods include using pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices to produce loud noises and flashing lights. According to Loomacres, this is in attempt to scare the birds and disperse flocks.

City residents are being encouraged to report any flock sightings in their neighborhoods. According to the City of Watertown, these sightings should be reported directly to Loomacres and include location, estimated size, dates and times of flock sightings.

The City stated that this information “is extremely valuable to their efforts to identify major roost locations and strategically target hazing efforts.”

Sightings can b reported on the Loomacres’ reporting page.

