WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown City School District and the Youth Alliance are proud to

announce the success of the recent Screenagers event at Watertown High School on November 27 and 28.

The event was a collaborative initiative focused on student wellness. The event, hosted by the PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) committee, received commendation for its positive impact on students.

Kris Conners, one of the PIVOT program directors, shared the exciting news, expressing gratitude to all those involved in bringing this essential event to Watertown students.

We are thrilled to see the spotlight on Watertown CSD and Youth Alliance for hosting the Screenagers event. This is a testament to our commitment to providing valuable insights and support to our students. Ambur Misercola, WHS Dean of Students and Social Studies Teacher

The PBIS committee played a pivotal role in organizing the event, focusing on the well-being of students. The success of this initiative has inspired future collaborations, and the committee looks forward to partnering with Youth Alliance again to bring Screenagers: Under the Influence on students in the Spring semester. This upcoming event will address vaping, drugs, and alcohol in the digital age.

The positive response to the Screenagers event reflects the dedication of the WCSD community to fostering a healthy and supportive environment for its students. The collaboration between WCSD and Youth Alliance exemplifies the district’s commitment to holistic education, addressing crucial issues relevant to students’ lives.