WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown City School District has been selected as one of 10 in Northern and Central New York districts or BOCES participating in the groundbreaking Advanced Technology Framework initiative developed in collaboration with the American Federation of Teachers, New York State United Teachers, United Federation of Teachers, Micron, and Governor Hochul.

This program aims to revolutionize education by integrating industry-based career exploration into the curriculum. The framework, designed with input from both educators and industry experts at Micron, focuses on foundational and technical skills prevalent in the semiconductor industry.

According to a press release, students will be exposed to larger learning experiences, including the critical analysis of information and the practical application of knowledge. The initiative is set to engage students in real-world scenarios, equipping them with skills that are directly transferable to the evolving demands of the workforce.

Here are the main highlights of the Advanced Technology Framework Initiative:

The program will be piloted in Watertown and nine other school districts and BOCES across New York, starting in the fall of 2024.

Participating districts and BOCES include Baldwinsville, Chittenango, East Syracuse Minoa, Liverpool, New York City—Brooklyn STEAM Center and Thomas Edison High School, Niagara Falls, North Syracuse, Syracuse, OCM BOCES, and Watertown.

Following the pilot phase, the goal is to scale and sustain the Advanced Technology Framework across New York to foster interest in the semiconductor industry among students and to expand workforce development.

Micron, in collaboration with the state of New York, will contribute a joint $4 million investment for the three-year pilot. This investment aims to strengthen opportunities for students and communities, aiding them in preparing for successful careers, college, and life.

The initiative underscores the commitment to improving public education and fostering social and economic justice by providing coordinated, collaborative, and sustainable education opportunities for students across New York in the semiconductor field.

In the same release, the Watertown City School District said it is honored to be a part of this innovative initiative that not only enhances educational opportunities for students but also positions New York as a national leader in preparing students for workforce development and industry awareness