WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Students in the Watertown City School District can now report bullying anonymously through a new tipline.

The district has created a new tipline for kindergarten through 12th grade to report any bullying. This tipline can accessed via any device with an internet connection.

Cell phones, Chrome books, desktop computers and laptops are included in this.

There are posters in the school and students can go to www.watertowncsd.org or scan the QR code on the poster.

Courtesy of Watertown City School District