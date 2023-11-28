WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown City School District Vaping Cessation Committee is hosting a survey about vaping.

A recent message on the school’s Parent Square has a questionnaire that asks about community resources and how to spread the message on the effects of vaping.

The goal of the District’s Vaping Cessation Committee is to educate the school community and raise awareness about the impacts of vaping. The school is gathering information from our community to assist this committee in meeting the needs of our school community.

The survey can be found by clicking this link.